New drone footage reveals demolition progress at Telford Theatre amid major redevelopment
New aerial photographs have shown how work has progressed at the multi-million-pound redevelopment of Telford Theatre.
Plus
By Megan Jones
Published
Earlier this week, the next stage of demolition at Telford Theatre began, as contractors began tearing down the auditorium.
The work is part of the multi-million-pound redevelopment of Oakengates town centre, which includes the creation of a new, state-of-the-art theatre.