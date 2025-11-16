Shropshire Star
New drone footage reveals demolition progress at Telford Theatre amid major redevelopment

New aerial photographs have shown how work has progressed at the multi-million-pound redevelopment of Telford Theatre.

By Megan Jones
Published
Supporting image for story: New drone footage reveals demolition progress at Telford Theatre amid major redevelopment
The old auditorium building in Oakengates is being demolished to make way for the new state-of-the-art theatre.

Earlier this week, the next stage of demolition at Telford Theatre began, as contractors began tearing down the auditorium. 

The work is part of the multi-million-pound redevelopment of Oakengates town centre, which includes the creation of a new, state-of-the-art theatre

The auditorium at Telford Theatre is being demolished to make way for a new state-of-the-art theatre
