'Severe delays' on M54 in Telford amid reports of collision

Traffic on the M54 in Telford had come to a halt on Saturday morning, amid local reports of a collision.

At around 8.45am, live traffic data suggested an incident had occured between Junction 6 at Lawley and Junction 5 for Telford town centre.

Traffic on the M54 at Juction 6 in Telford on Saturday morning

A report from AA Traffic News said: "Severe delays of 30 minutes and delays increasing on M54 Eastbound. Average speed five mph."

At around 9.30am, a driver reported that traffic was back on the move - with one lane open to traffic.

They reported that a vehicle was "facing the wrong way" on the motorway, and had appeared to have collided with the barrier.