'Severe delays' on M54 in Telford amid reports of collision
Drivers were facing delays of up to half an hour on the M54 on Saturday.
By Megan Jones
Published
Last updated
Traffic on the M54 in Telford had come to a halt on Saturday morning, amid local reports of a collision.
At around 8.45am, live traffic data suggested an incident had occured between Junction 6 at Lawley and Junction 5 for Telford town centre.
A report from AA Traffic News said: "Severe delays of 30 minutes and delays increasing on M54 Eastbound. Average speed five mph."
At around 9.30am, a driver reported that traffic was back on the move - with one lane open to traffic.
They reported that a vehicle was "facing the wrong way" on the motorway, and had appeared to have collided with the barrier.