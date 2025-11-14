Officers from Telford police have teamed up with Boots to try and stop the shoplifters by marking perfume testers with Smartwater.

The initiative sees officers providing Boots on the Forge Retail Park and in Telford Centre with a Smartwater kit to mark perfume testers using an invisible but forensically traceable liquid.

Marking the testers will allow officers to easily trace any that are stolen back to the store and will help prevent shops from being targeted by criminals.

Sergeant Rich Jones, from Telford’s Town Centre Team, said: “Shoplifting is an issue across the force and by working with local retailers and Smartwater we hope to crack down on this offence.

“Recently we have seen thieves target perfume testers that are on display in stores, even if they are bolted to displays.

"By marking the testers it will allow us to locate which shop they have come from and to see if they have any links to organised crime.”

Alex Owen, Security and Incident Manager at Boots, added: “We’re pleased to collaborate with West Mercia Police Force to trial Smartwater.

"Across our stores, we continue to invest significantly in a range of measures that will deter and disrupt criminal activity, stop theft, protect our team members, and support the police with high-quality evidence, so that our stores remain a safe and respectful environment for team members and customers.”

Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion added: "I know communities and businesses want to see a strong response to shoplifting, as we know the impact it can have on livelihoods and feelings of safety. That's why cutting this type of crime by working with businesses and partners is a key part of my Safer Communities Plan.

"This partnership with Boots is a great example of local policing teams working with retailers to understand and address concerns using the latest technology.

"With shoplifting falling across West Mercia by 4%, bucking the national trend, we are on the right path but there's still more to do. That's why I will continue to work with the Chief Constable to ensure my investment in dedicated town centre teams, targeted hotspot patrols, and crime prevention tools such as Smartwater, are felt and seen by local communities across West Mercia."