Car and van in 'head-on collision' near Telford - emergency services called to scene

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) crews were called to Much Wenlock Road in Buildwas at around 11.30am today (Thursday) following reports of a collision.

A crew of firefighters from Telford Central was sent, along with officers from West Mercia Police.

Much Wenlock Road, Buildwas. Photo: Google

Upon arrival, the fire crew found a car and a van that had been involved in a "head-on collision". The SFRS also reported no people were trapped or injured.

Crews made both vehicles electrically safe and left the incident in the hands of the police.

The SRFS 'stop message', which indicates the incident was under control, was received at around 12pm.