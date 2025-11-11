Beloved pet killed and 'tossed like a ragdoll' by off-lead dog in Telford - councillor calls for tougher controls

Muxton councillor Jenny Urey is hoping to see stricter regulations imposed for dog owners amid an increase in local dog attacks.

The councillor is due to propose a motion at this week's Full Council meeting that would see the enforcement of 'dogs on leads' policies in nominated public areas and all public highways.

At the meeting, on Thursday, November 13, Telford & Wrekin's councillors are due to hear of several examples of local dog attacks, including one of a fatal attack in Donnington.

Telford councillor Jenny Urey is calling for tougher controls amid a rise of dog attacks in the borough

Councillor Urey will tell the council: "A local elderly couple had their dog 'ripped and tossed like a ragdoll' whilst on a lead and killed on the Esso fields in Donnington, the attacking dog was off-lead.