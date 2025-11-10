Updates coming to online platform for reporting fly-tipping, potholes, and street issues in Telford

The My Telford portal - that is accessible 24 hours a day, seven days a week via the web or mobile app - allows residents to report problems, request services such as bulky waste collections, permits, or new bins, and track the progress of their requests.

Telford & Wrekin Council has confirmed that the portal will be updated on Wednesday (November 12), introducing a refreshed dashboard, improved navigation, and new two-step verification to provide a more secure login and better protect personal data.

It's hoped the updates will deliver a more modern, secure, and user-friendly experience for residents. The council added that all existing features and recently logged job histories will remain available once the upgrade is complete.

Councillor Zona Hannington, Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for Finance, Governance and Customer Services, said: "We’re investing in a platform that’s faster, more secure, and simpler to use - because our customers deserve the best possible experience when accessing council services online.

"This upgrade is all about making life easier and safer for our residents. It brings a modern, intuitive design that makes it easier to navigate, faster access to services, and improved security to protect personal data. It also helps our teams support customers more efficiently, making the whole experience smoother and safer for everyone."

The My Telford system and app will be unavailable on Wednesday, November 12 while updates are carried out. The council said these could take up to two days to complete/

Any urgent issues can be reported by phone on 01952 380000.