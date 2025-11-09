Traffic plan submitted with proposal for children’s home in ‘congested’ part of Telford

The single-family home at The Nettlefolds, in Hadley, would provide a “nurturing environment” for children aged eight to 17 with emotional and behavioural difficulties and social, emotional, and mental health needs.

Applicant Jaques Fozao, of Raising Champions, has told planners at Telford & Wrekin Council that the house will provide either step-down care or longer-term placements for children requiring stability following disruption in previous settings.

But the applicant wrote that it would not support placements for young people with “known gang affiliation, prolific missing-from-home histories, or sexually harmful behaviours”.

All referrals would be assessed “to ensure suitability for the home, local community, and existing residents”.

Responding to a council request for a parking management plan the applicant wrote that they “have implemented a range of measures to minimise traffic and parking disruption, including virtual meetings, car-sharing, and use of public transport”.

A maximum of three members of staff are proposed to be at the site, the plans reveal.

General view of The Nettlefolds in Hadley. Photo: Google

The applicant wrote: “Staff will be trained to understand the impact of adverse childhood experiences and how trauma manifests in behaviour, helping them respond with sensitivity and consistency.”

The home would be registered under Ofsted’s Children’s Homes Regulations, the applicant states.

The application concluded: “This parking management plan demonstrates that the proposed children’s home will operate responsibly within a congested area, with structured parking management and minimal impact on local infrastructure.

“Raising Champions respectfully urges Telford & Wrekin Council to approve this application and support the delivery of a vital, professionally led resource for vulnerable children in the borough.”

A period of public consulation has been opened on the council’s planning portal (reference number TWC/2025/0755).