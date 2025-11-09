Plastic object left on cooker sparks fire at Telford property

Shortly before 10pm on Saturday (November 8), the Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call reporting a fire at a property on Randle Drive.

Two fire crews were sent from Telford Central and Wellington fire stations. An operations officer was also in attendance to coordinate the emergency response.

The fire was already out by the time they arrived.

A spokesperson for the fire service said: "Incident involving a small fire due to plastic being left on the cooker.

"The fire was out on the arrival of crews, and only an inspection was required with advice given and ventilation checked."