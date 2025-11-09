Firefighters tackle early-morning blaze involving hay bales near Telford

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 4.58am today (Sunday) reporting a fire in the open in Great Bolas, around eight miles north of Telford.

Two fire crews were sent from Hodnet and Wellington fire stations to the scene.

A spokesperson for the fire service said: "Four large straw bales on fire which crews extinguished using two hose reel jets, multiple drag rakes and pitchforks."

Firefighters also used a thermal imaging camera to check for any remaining hotspots.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze, and the stop message - indicating that assistance was no longer required - was received by fire control at 6.24am.