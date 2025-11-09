Community poppy-making workshops held across Telford ahead of Remembrance events

The Learn Telford team organised sessions at Arleston Community Centre, Hadley Community Centre, Telford Interfaith, and Donnington Community Hub.

The workshops brought residents together to create handmade poppies using felt, paper, and recycled materials.

The poppies created during the workshops have been displayed at community venues across the borough ahead of Remembrance Sunday (November 9).

A series of poppy-making workshops were held across Telford in preparation for this weekend’s Remembrance events. Picture: Telford & Wrekin Council

Councillor Angela McClements, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for leisure, tourism, culture and the arts, said: "I’d like to say a big thanks to Learn Telford, for their support with the poppy-making project at Arleston Community Centre.

"The three groups involved - Welcoming Spaces, Craft & Chat and the Youth Club - really enjoyed taking part. It was wonderful to see so many people come together to remember and reflect on this important time of year.

"The poppy net is now proudly displayed in the centre until after the Remembrance Day activities and services."

Councillor Eileen Callear, Mayor of Telford and Wrekin, added: "I popped into the Learn Telford coffee morning to help make poppies for Remembrance Sunday from recycled plastic bottles - a creative, community-led tribute.

"I am always inspired by the wide range of free courses available through Learn Telford, from wellbeing and digital skills to arts, English, maths and career development."