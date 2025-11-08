Telford loan shark who bullied and intimidated victims is told to pay back more than £150,000 or go back to prison

Alvin Hutchinson, of Telford, lent money to several people illegally between January 2015 and May 2019, with his victims including a number of workers at a garage in Wolverhampton.

Hutchinson, who is now 55, was jailed for 28 months in 2023 after admitting "carrying on a regulated activity when not an authorised person" and making "an attempt to conceal criminal property".

Shrewsbury Crown Court previously heard that one of his victims was charged an initial 40 per cent interest on a loan – and that if the money was not paid within a week another 40 per cent was added on top.

One man ended up owing Hutchinson £3,000, having borrowed between £500 and £600.