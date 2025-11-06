Telford war memorials receive specialist care ahead of Remembrance events

Since October 3, Telford & Wrekin Council teams have visited around 30 memorials and plaques across the borough to jet wash them, remove moss and leaves, and tidy surrounding areas.

The council said cleaning was carried out using low-pressure washers and "specialist techniques" to avoid damaging delicate inscriptions or stonework.

War memorials that have been cleaned include those located at Ironbridge, Jackfield, Dawley, Oakengates, Wrockwardine and High Ercall.

Councillor Paul Davis, Cabinet Member for Communities and Civic Pride, said: "Every name etched into a war memorial tells a story of sacrifice. We’re not just removing moss and grit, we’re honouring history, respecting dignity, and ensuring these sacred spaces remain places of reflection, education, and pride for future generations."

Residents are being encouraged to report any damage or concerns about any war memorials to the council.

A final inspection of all sites will take place in the days leading up to Remembrance Sunday.

Councillor Davis added: "We're proud to be providing peaceful, well-kept places where people can pause, remember, and pay their respects, especially at this time of year, when remembrance brings communities together in quiet gratitude."