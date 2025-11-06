Telford MP lays poppy cross at Westminster to honour 'fallen heroes'

Shaun Davies MP placed the cross in the Speaker's Constituency Garden of Remembrance at Westminster this week.

As residents across Telford and Wrekin - and wider county - prepare for remembrance services this weekend, Mr Davies is encouraging people to take part in honouring those who served in the armed forces.

He said: "It was an honour and a privilege to lay a poppy cross on behalf of the people of Telford in memory of our fallen heroes.

"Their courage, selflessness, and sacrifice will always be remembered. We owe them a debt of gratitude that can never be repaid.

"I would like to thank our incredible Royal British Legions, places of worship, members of the armed forces, and the many charities and volunteers who contribute so much; not just in November, but every day of the year."