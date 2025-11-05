Telford rotary launch 2025 Tree of Light appeal

The Rotary Telford Tree of Light Charity launched the 2025 appeal at Telford Centre.

The charity appeal supports local charities and all money raised will be given to Severn Hospice, Hope House Children's Hospice, The Telford MNDA, Telford Prostate Cancer Support Group, Telford MIND Support Group, Shropshire Search and Rescue, and the Veteran's Cafe in Madeley.

Last year the appeal raised £40,000 from the generous donations of local people and this year organisers have set a target of £50,000.

Telford Rotary has launched its Tree of Light appeal.

The group has launched a new website where people can pay online.

A spokesman said: "For just £5 you can remember the name of a cherished loved one with a short message.

"We also have a pets page to remember your beloved pet.

"The names of loved ones and pets are displayed around the tree and updated every few days as we receive donations.

"We have application forms at customer services at Telford Centre which are simple to complete and drop in to the desk or post to us in the envelope provided.

"Alternatively, you can visit us at the Tree of Light and donate then and there."

The Tree of light will be installed and officially switched on in the Telford Centre - just down from Frasers, at 4pm on Thursday, November 13, by Brad Fitt, the popular Shropshire pantomime dame.

People are invited to go along and support the event.

People can sign up online by visiting https://telfordtreeoflight.org.uk/