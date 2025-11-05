‘Take that antenna down’: Telford resident ordered to remove unauthorised 'incongruous' antenna

Telford & Wrekin Council has this month slapped an enforcement notice on an address in Cookson Close, Muxton, saying that it would not be given planning permission.

The enforcement notice published on the council’s website on Tuesday (November 4) alleges the unauthorised erection of a freestanding antenna. The householder is allowed to lodge an appeal to stop the enforcement process.

Council officials received a complaint about it on December 23, 2024 and they write that a breach of planning control appears to have happened within the last four years.

A general view of Cookson Close in Muxton. Photo: Google

Planning officials say the “scale, design and materials” of the antenna “fails to respect the character of the dwelling and appearance of the wider street scene".

Officials add that it appears “out of proportion with the street scene" and is "an incongruous feature within its setting".

“The council does not consider that planning permission should be given, because planning conditions could not overcome the problems.”

The householder has been told to remove the antenna from the land within three months from December 1, 2025 unless an appeal is lodged.

The householder has been told that any appeal should be received in time by the Secretary of State.

“If you do not appeal against this enforcement notice, it will take effect and you must then ensure that the required steps for complying with it are taken within the period specified,” planning officials stated.

“Failure to comply with an enforcement notice which has taken effect can result in prosecution and/or remedial action by the council.”