Overnight closures planned for three miles of M54 in Telford for diseased tree removal

The westbound M54 between Junctions 6 (the Ketley Dingle interchange) and 7 (Wellington) will be closed overnight from Wednesday (November 5) to Saturday (November 8).

The closures will be in place between 9pm and 6am, which Lawley and Overdale Parish Council says will allow for the removal of trees affected by ash dieback.

Ash dieback is a highly destructive fungal disease of ash trees, which causes leaf loss, dead branches and canopy decline in infected trees.

National Highways is currently undertaking work to slow the spread of the disease in several areas of the country.

The westbound M54 between Junctions 6 and 7 will be closed overnight from Wednesday, November 5 to Saturday, November 8

A spokesperson for National Highways said: "We want to do everything we can to preserve the biodiversity of our soft estate.

"At the same time, we need to make sure everybody using our land (on or off road) is safe.

"Wherever possible, we want to prolong tree life through careful management. This includes pruning, removing branches or reducing the size of trees.

"We will only remove ash trees if we have to - when an affected tree is a safety hazard to people because it's either dying or dead.

"Where we can, we'll replace trees to reduce the impact of the disease on the environment."

While the M54 is closed, a signed diversion will be in place, directing traffic through Wellington along Watling Street and Holyhead Road.