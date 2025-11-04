Emergency services called after vehicle leaves road and comes to rest in field near Telford

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 7.41pmpm reporting a road traffic collision near Brick Kiln Lane, Sutton Maddock.

One fire crew from Telford Central Fire Station attended the scene, alongside officers from West Mercia Police.

According to the fire service, the incident involved one vehicle which had left the roadway and come to a rest in a field.

A spokesperson said that nobody was trapped inside the vehicle. Firefighters made the vehicle "electrically safe" before the incident was left with police officers.

Firefighters were finished at the scene by 8.05pm