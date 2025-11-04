'Distinctively tattooed' thug jailed for prolonged drunken assault in Telford that put man in critical care

Brandon Davies, aged 22 and of Portley Road, Dawley, was with two other men when the victim was attacked near an Asda store in the town following a night out on December 17, 2021.

Shrewsbury Crown Court heard on Monday (November 3) that the man suffered a fractured eye-socket in the attack, and was left in critical care in hospital.

Mr Kevin Jones, prosecuting, said Davies, along with another man, was found guilty of causing grievous bodily harm with intent following a trial, but a third man was acquitted.

His co-defendant is set to be sentenced at a later date.