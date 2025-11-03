Andrew Lane, 30, of Laburnum Road, Telford, was jailed for 44 months at Shrewsbury Crown Court last week.

Lane had admitted two charges of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs (cocaine) and of being concerned in the supply of class B drugs (ketamine).

Officers had initially raided his home in January 2024.

Police cutting and smashing their way through Andrew Lane's door. Picture: West Mercia Police

He was released on bail but then police carried out a second bust in March this year.

The video, taken from body-worn cameras on officers carrying out the raids, show a chainsaw being used to cut through the front door, before it is smashed off its hinges.

Andrew Lane. Picture: West Mercia Police

Officers can be seen rushing through the house before catching up with Lane in a bedroom.

Lane had told officers he could make up to £5,000 a day, while border checks revealed that he had flown to Cancun in Mexico, Amsterdam and Istanbul in March this year ahead of his arrest.

But the prosecution told Shrewsbury Crown Court they had "no evidence" he was buying drugs from those trips, but added they showed the lifestyle Lane was enjoying from his drug dealing.