Lidl apologises after contractors 'inadvertently' chopped down woodland near new Telford store

Now the store company is seeking to make amends with a legal agreement and an offer to pay an extra £13,020 following the mistake at the site near the Old Park Roundabout at The Rock.

Lidl has apologised for the error and is in talks with Telford & Wrekin Council about it. Bosses say the store remains on track to open in time for Christmas.

A westerly view of Telford's new Lidl taking shape off the Old Park Roundabout, pictured in September. Photo: Tim Thursfield

Planning agent Daniel Williams, of Leeds-based WSP, has told landowner Telford & Wrekin Council that the woodland to the west of the approved store should have been retained.

The agent wrote: “During the initial site clearance for the approved scheme, contractors inadvertently removed a portion of the woodland area to the west of the approved store location that was originally designated for retention.”

Developers have to make sure that their plans show a net gain in biodiversity but the issue has altered the approved approach. The company has now lodged an application with planners at Telford & Wrekin Council to address the issue.

“It should be highlighted that Lidl is proactively undertaking measures at its own expense to regularise the situation and address these issues,” the agent added.

On October 16 this year Lidl held an informal meeting with council officers to discuss the strategy.

“It was agreed that Lidl would fund the restoration of woodland situated on third-party land through a separate legal agreement.

“Lidl will liaise directly with the council’s estates team at the earliest opportunity to progress the necessary legal agreement.”

The planning application documents say that although a portion of woodland previously intended for retention was inadvertently cleared, the applicant has proactively collaborated to develop a “robust and viable revised approach to landscaping and biodiversity net gain, ensuring meaningful ecological mitigation and enhancement”.

It is understood that the contractors raised the error with Lidl.

A spokesperson for Lidl said: “We were very sorry to learn of this and raised this immediately with Telford & Wrekin Council.

“We’d like to assure the community that we are in direct conversations with the council and are working to agree on terms to remedy this.”