Man told to go to court after decision left family ‘homeless’ in Telford

The man, known as Mr X, went to the Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman claiming that there had been a mix-up over three offers of accommodation from the council.

“Mr X complained the council wrongly ended its main housing duty, saying he had refused a final offer of accommodation,” the ombudsman’s report says.

“Mr X said he accepted the property, and it was the council that had withdrawn the offer.

“Mr X said the council’s actions have left him homeless and meant he missed the opportunity to accept two other offers. He wanted the council to accommodate his family.”

The ombudsman decided last month not to take the matter further. It says it cannot normally investigate a complaint when someone could take the matter to court.

The ombudsman’s findings, published last week, said that Mr X says he accepted a final offer of accommodation from the council to relieve his homelessness.

“Mr X says that given he had accepted an offer, he refused two subsequent offers.

“He says the council then withdrew the first offer, and ended the main housing duty.

“Mr X asked the council to review its decision to end the main housing duty. The council issued a review response. This explained Mr X’s statutory right of appeal to the county court within 21 days.”

The ombudsman records that Mr X was “aware of his right of appeal".

And it added that Legal Aid is available for this process, and the courts are best placed to consider such matters.

The ombudsman said it is not an appeal body, and “there is not a reason for us to consider the matter instead".

“The court has discretion to consider a late appeal.

“It is open to Mr X to apply to the court to permission to make a late appeal.”

A Telford & Wrekin Council spokesperson said: "We are aware of the ombudsman’s finding and await the next steps of the complainant.”