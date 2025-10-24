Free treats on offer as Starbucks prepares for pre-Halloween opening of new Telford Centre store

The coffee chain is set to open its newest outlet in Telford next Thursday (October 30) the company has now confirmed, with free goodie bags on offer to the first 35 customers on opening day and free drink voucher giveaways.

A Starbucks coffee shop

The new venture, opposite Next, has created 10 new jobs and is Starbucks’s seventh branch in Telford, and the most high-profile.

It follows the opening of a new drive-thru outlet on the Wrekin Retail Park in Wellington earlier this year.

A spokesperson for Starbucks said: “We're excited to bring the Starbucks experience to the Telford Centre and look forward to welcoming the local community from October 30, with the first 35 customers receiving a free goodie bag.

“We will also be giving out free drink vouchers to 200 people in the centre.

“We're thrilled to have created 10 jobs and have partnered with local charity PODS, which supports families with children who have disabilities or additional needs, and who will be taking donations and holding a raffle on opening day.”

The new venture comes after the shopping centre unit had originally been earmarked by rival coffee business Black Sheep Coffee for a 2024 opening but the plans never materialised - with Starbucks moving quickly to take on the site instead.

The Black Sheep Coffee hoardings which went up in Telford in 2023

Glynn Morrow, centre manager at the Telford Centre, said: “Starbucks is just one of the recent new names joining Telford Centre this autumn.”

The new Starbucks store comes after the recent arrival of East Asian-inspired lifestyle brand Kenji to the shopping centre, with fashion brand Mango also set to move in shortly.