'Culture, creativity and community spirit': Telford charity gears up for annual Black History Month showcase

Final preparations are getting underway for Telford African and Afro-Caribbean Resource's (TAARC) annual Black History Month Showcase.

This year's event, which promises to be an evening filled with "culture, creativity and community spirit", is taking place on Saturday, October 25 at All Saints’ Church, Wellington.

The showcase is set to celebrate the richness and diversity of African and Caribbean heritage through an exciting line-up of performances and experiences.

Final preparations are getting underway for Telford African and Afro-Caribbean Resource's (TAARC) annual Black History Month Showcase

Audiences can look forward to live marimba music, energising African dancing, powerful spoken word poetry, and soulful singing that capture the essence of Black cultural expression.

In addition to the performances, guests will be able to savour authentic African and Caribbean cuisine, freshly prepared and available to purchase during the evening.

The event offers the perfect opportunity for families, friends, and the wider community to come together, learn, and celebrate in an inclusive, uplifting atmosphere.

Tickets are available now on Eventbrite for just £3 per person, while children under 12 may attend for free.

TAARC’s founder, Natalie Headley, said: “In light of the challenges and tensions we’ve seen across the UK, it’s more important than ever for us to come together.

"Our Black History Month Showcase is more than a celebration — it’s about community, connection, and culture. We’re delighted to share the music, stories, and flavours that reflect our diverse heritage and inspire the next generation.”

Doors will open at 5.45pm for a 7pm start and tickets are available to purchase online at eventbrite.co.uk