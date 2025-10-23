Residents 'protected and kept safe' at 'good' Telford care home after 'safeguarding event' prompted inspection

Telford Hall nursing home on Bryce Way in Lawley has been rated 'good' after inspectors from the Care Quality Commission (CQC) visited in September.

The CQC said the assessment was "prompted by a safeguarding event at the home" which was investigated by the local authority.

Assessing the home, the CQC inspectors found that "appropriate action had been taken" following the incident.

Telford Hall care home, Lawley. Photo: Google

The report, released this week, said the service provider had "a good learning culture" where people and staff felt confident in raising concerns.

"People were protected and kept safe from harm or abuse," the report added.

"Staff were recruited safely and there were enough staff with the right skills, qualifications and experience."

The healthcare watchdog reported that residents and their relatives were "positive about the staff team and quality of care", and that people "felt safe".

The report concluded: "They lived in a home which was clean and well maintained and people were protected from the risks associated with the control and spread of infection.

"People were supported by staff who were recruited safely and who were effectively trained and supported in their role."

Service providers Sandstone Care Telford Limited have been approached for comment.

The full report can be viewed online on the CQC website.