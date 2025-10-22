Watch: Demolition work at Telford Theatre 'progressing well'

Telford Theatre in Oakengates closed in March last year as redevelopment work on the town centre began.

The wider ‘Theatre Quarter project’ is designed to transform the 1960s shopping precinct into what the council describes as a "modern, welcoming shopping experience".

The scheme includes the refurbishment of 14 shop frontages, the creation of several new homes in the town centre, and the development of a larger public space for events and markets.

Demolition work is well underway at the Telford Theatre as part of the council’s ambitious project to breathe new life into Oakengates town centre

At the centre of the regeneration is the major transformation of Telford Theatre itself. Plans feature a new bar and dining area, a second smaller studio theatre seating 98 people, and upgraded backstage facilities.

The main auditorium will be redeveloped into a two-tiered venue with an expanded capacity of 756 seats.

An artists' impression of the theatre, pictured from Limes Walk

Demolition work is currently taking place to prepare for the theatre’s expansion, with a spokesperson for Telford & Wrekin Council confirming that works are "progressing well".

A video from the local authority shows that demolition of the former Oakengates nursery has already taken place, providing access to the rest of the building.

The main auditorium has been stripped, and a structural separation has been made between the former library and the theatre, allowing the theatre to be safely demolished.

Demolition work at Telford Theatre in Oakengates

According to Telford & Wrekin Council, demolition of the main theatre hall will begin soon.

The local authority expects the fully redeveloped theatre to reopen in winter 2026.