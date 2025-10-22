Slimming World donation helps Telford youth club

Flick Warner, who runs Slimming World sessions in Lightmoor Village and Lawley, Telford, has not only helped to raise more than £100 for Lightmoor Village Youth Project - she is also planning to join the club as a volunteer.

The club is run by charity SYA All About Youth, with qualified youth workers leading each session assisted by volunteers.

Emma Brown, youth worker for SYA, said volunteers were a vital part of being able to provide a varied range of activities for young people at youth clubs.

Flick Warner, of Slimming World, (centre front) with members of Lightmoor Village Youth Project.

She said: “We are lucky in Lightmoor Village to be supported by Bournville Village Trust. We are always on the lookout for more people to help, because the more adult helpers we have, the more activities we can provide.

“It’s wonderful that Flick and Slimming World thought of us. The funds raised by members of their group will enable us to buy the things which make a youth club tick, such as arts and crafts materials, food and so on.

“We are also extremely happy that after coming and seeing the club in action, Flick has agreed to join us as a volunteer helper which is fantastic.”

Flick said youth activities were close to her heart, having children herself and seeing the importance of youth clubs in her local community.

“I recently started using the Oak Tree Centre in Lightmoor Village for my Slimming World meetings, and thought the Lightmoor Village Youth Project was the perfect cause to support through our fundraising,” she said.

“Through the generosity of our members, we have been pleased to raise £115 for the club and hope to raise more over the coming year.

“I have lived in Telford for 15 years and know there is a real need for places like youth clubs where young people can feel safe and have fun with their friends.

“When I heard they needed volunteers to help I jumped at the chance - my children are growing up and I feel like this is a great opportunity for me to give something back now I have a bit more time available.”

Lightmoor and Lawley Slimming World classes are held on Tuesdays at the Oak Tree Centre in Lightmoor Village from 5.30pm to 7pm.

Lightmoor Village Youth Project is held on Wednesday evenings for children aged between 10 and 18 years old. For more information, visit www.sya.org.uk