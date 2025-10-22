'We've always done things differently' - construction firm becomes first in Shropshire to pay Real Living Wage

The Telford-based firm's commitment will see all 240 of its directly employed workforce receive a minimum hourly wage of £12.60, higher than the government minimum for over 21s, which currently stands at £12.21 per hour.

The achievement makes McPhillips the only construction business in Shropshire to hold the accreditation, which is awarded by the Living Wage Foundation to employers who voluntarily commit to paying wages that meet everyday living costs