Just one lonely response to previous licensing consultation in Telford sparks hopes of increased feedback

Meetings of the licensing committee and the regulatory committee were held in Telford on Monday, October 20, 2025. Picture: LDRS

Licensing policies have to be reviewed every five years and set out the rules Telford & Wrekin Council has on who can hold a booze licence, which premises can be used to sell intoxicating liquors, and the granting of permits for music and other events.

A meeting of the council’s licensing committee has agreed to launch a six week public consultation on the licensing policy that will guide officials from 2026 to 2031.

The meeting on Monday (October 20, 2025) was told that “sadly, five years ago we only had one response.”

But feedback is useful to the council which will collate responses before presenting it all back to the committee, councillors were told.

The meeting was told that the 29-page draft policy contains new sections on best practice and safety schemes which licensees will be encouraged to sign up for.

Councillors were told that following concerns about a reduction in live music events, the Live Music Act is only being enforced where issues are caused by activities.

Councillor Rachael Tyrrell (Conservative, Priorslee) asked for “bite sized” sections to be produced for busy business people to be able to read.

“It’s about helping those businesses,” she added.

The meeting was told that the areas of policy that have changed could be identified.

“It’s probably quite a sensible thing,” an official told the committee.

“We can ask officers when they are out and about to maybe encourage people to give their feedback there and then,” the meeting was told.

“We are doing everything we can to encourage people. They do not have to give a full response, just whether they agree or disagree.”

Councillor Peter Scott (Independent, Newport West) said the draft licensing policy is an “excellent document” and he is “looking forward to the finished article.”