Firefighters and police officers were sent to the scene after the collision happened in Southall Road, Dawley at around 6.40pm.

Paramedics were also called initially but were stood down before arriving.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: "At 18:41 on Tuesday, October 21, 2025, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting an RTC in Telford.

"Two vehicles came into collision, one with a lamp post. Crews used small gear to make vehicle electrically safe."

Two fire engines were sent to the scene from Telford Central and Tweedale.