Residents invited to help choose official flag for Telford and Wrekin after four designs by schoolchildren shortlisted

More than 1,000 schoolchildren from across the borough took part in a flag design competition earlier this year, and judges have now whittled down the entries to the final four designs.

An online poll opened on Monday, October 20, giving residents the chance to select their favourite design to represent Telford and Wrekin. The vote will remain open until Sunday, November 2.

Telford flag competition finalist, Valarie, with her design. Picture: Telford & Wrekin Council

Teachers will also be submitting votes on behalf of their pupils, which will be counted alongside the public vote to determine the winning design.

Telford flag competition finalist, Amelia, with her design. Picture: Telford & Wrekin Council

Councillor Lee Carter, Leader of Telford & Wrekin Council, praised the creativity shown by local schoolchildren and encouraged residents to get involved in the final stage of the competition.

He said: "All of the children who took part in our competition have done fantastically well and the four finalists deserve special praise for their work which has inspired the designs for the final flags.

Telford flag competition finalist, Mhairi, with her design. Picture: Telford & Wrekin Council

"We've got so much to be proud of both nationally and locally in Telford and Wrekin and I hope people will take part in the public vote to choose the flag they feel best represents the borough."

The four young finalists worked with a professional designer to transform their original drawings into official flag concepts, following Flag Institute guidelines. The rules include keeping designs simple, using meaningful symbolism, and limiting colours to two or three basic shades.

Telford flag competition finalist, Dexie, with her design. Picture: Telford & Wrekin Council

Residents can view the four shortlisted designs and cast their vote online via Telford & Wrekin Council's website here.