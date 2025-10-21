Council launches public survey to shape electric vehicle charging plans amid 'growing shift'

Telford & Wrekin Council says it is "refreshing" its electric vehicle (EV) strategy to ensure the borough is ready for the "growing shift to electric vehicles."

Residents, businesses, and community groups are being encouraged to take part in the new series of public surveys to help shape the plans.

The council said feedback will support its ambition to create a cleaner and greener Telford and Wrekin, with charging points that are accessible, evenly distributed, and designed around local needs.

Councillor Ollie Vickers, Cabinet Member for Economy and Transport at Telford & Wrekin Council, said: "This isn’t just about installing more charge points, it’s about making sure everyone in our community can benefit from the move to electric vehicles. Whether you’re a driver, a business owner, or someone who relies on taxis, your input matters."

The survey is now open and will run for four weeks. The council said responses will help guide future investment to ensure EV infrastructure meets the needs of commuters, visitors, and local businesses alike.

Take part in the survey: https://online1.snapsurveys.com/j4gd16