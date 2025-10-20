'Thank you for your kindness' - Thousands raised for 16-year-old Shropshire football referee diagnosed with terminal cancer

This summer, Emanuel "Manny" Aston stepped out onto the pitch to referee a match as normal - it was just another weekend fixture. But after noticing a slight limp in the days beforehand, he thought little of it at the time.

Just a few days later, the 16-year-old received life-changing news that turned his world upside down - he had been diagnosed with terminal cancer.

In response, the Telford Referees Association has launched a fundraising campaign, encouraging residents and referees to donate a match fee to help Manny and his family make precious memories. A portion of the proceeds will also be donated to the Teenage Cancer Trust.

A fundraising campaign has been organised to raise funds for Emanuel "Manny" Aston and his family after the teenager has been diagnosed with terminal cancer.

By 12.30pm on Monday, October 20, more than £12,800 had been raised - just £200 short of the £13,000 target.

The GoFundMe page reads: "We’re coming together as a refereeing community to support one of our own - Emanuel “Manny” Aston, a 16-year-old referee from Shropshire whose life has changed completely and unexpectedly in just a few short weeks.

"Manny qualified as a referee in 2023 when he was only 14. From the moment he started, he showed exceptional commitment, maturity and enthusiasm for the game. Whether it was early-morning youth matches or late-evening fixtures, Manny gave every game his full attention and always looked to improve.

"This summer, Manny went out to referee a game as normal - just another weekend fixture - though he’d noticed a slight limp in the days before. He thought nothing of it at the time.

"But only a few days later, he received devastating medical news that turned everything upside down. Doctors diagnosed him with terminal cancer.

"There was no long illness or warning - one day he was fit and well, and within days he and his family were faced with the heartbreaking news that his time is limited, and their lives have been changed forever.

"This has been a huge shock for everyone who knows him. But through it all, Manny has stayed true to himself - calm, positive and determined to keep things upbeat. That’s just typical Manny.

"Over the next month, referees across Telford and Shropshire are being encouraged to donate one match fee to raise funds for Manny and his family. The money will help them make the most of the precious time they have together - creating lasting memories, moments of joy, and togetherness during an incredibly difficult time.

"On behalf of everyone at Telford Referees Association, thank you for your kindness, generosity and support."

