Owner of popular Ironbridge Gorge café announces expansion with takeover of kitchens at Telford pub

The owner of Embers Café in Coalbrookdale, Adam Purnell, has announced the business will be taking up residency of the kitchens at The Park in Wellington later this week.

Adam, known as 'Shropshire Lad' on social media, opened Embers in May 2023 in the former Green Wood Café.

Two years later, the woodland-based café is thriving, having recently extended its opening hours to meet a growing demand.

Adam Purnell (right) has announced Embers Cafe will be taking residency of the kitchens at The Park pub in Wellington. Photo: Adam Purnell

Now, the business is expanding by taking over the kitchens at Wellington pub, The Park.

Announcing the news on social media, Adam said: "Very pleased to finally reveal that [Embers] will be taking residency of the kitchens at The Park Wellington from next Saturday!

"We've had a sneaky dry run this weekend on the locals in this awesome little boozer, to iron out the creases and get ourselves set.

"More information trickling out this week, including the full menu to follow soon."

More information and updates will be found on the Embers Café social media channels.