Poignant tribute from Shropshire fire leaders to Telford firefighter who died while off duty

Chief fire officer Simon Hardiman told a meeting of the Shropshire and Wrekin Fire and Rescue Authority this week that the “impact of the tragedy has crossed the organisation”.

Firefighter Chris Short died on August 17 whilst off duty and flags were flown at half-mast following the news.

Mr Hardiman told the meeting on Wednesday (October 15) that Mr Short had served on one of the watches at Telford.

“We’ve laid one of our own to rest,” he told the meeting.

“It was off duty however the impact of the tragedy has crossed the organisation as you would expect.”

Mr Hardiman gave his thanks to officers who had “managed the impact of that on the organisation”.

Members of the Shropshire and Wrekin Fire and Rescue Authority paid tribute to irefighter Chris Short. Picture: LDRS

The Fire Brigades Union (FBU) released a statement at the time saying that Mr Short “passed away while on a family holiday”.

He first joined the fire service in 2006, working for the West Midlands Fire and Rescue Service at Cradley Heath, Aston and Dudley stations, before transferring to Shropshire and serving in Telford.

The FBU said Mr Short was a “highly regarded firefighter and was known to bring joy to all those he worked with”.

“Most importantly, he was a devoted and loving family man who leaves behind his wife Alex and three children.”

The union set up a memorial fund in Mr Short’s memory and donors have given their own tributes on the fundraising page.

Supporters can donate online via the FBU at http://easydonate.org/FFCS.

Supporters can also donate by text: to donate £1, text BROCS to 70201; to donate £3, text BROCS to 70331; to donate £5, text BROCS to 70970; or to donate £10, text BROCS to 70191.