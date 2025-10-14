Telford musical theatre group bringing Jesus Christ Superstar to Shrewsbury stage

TADLOP (Telford and District Light Operatic Players) will be performing the Andrew Lloyd Webber show at Theatre Severn in Shrewsbury from Thursday, October 23, to Saturday, October 25.

The show will offer a powerful blend of rock, gospel and classical music performed by a live band and the group's "extraordinary vocalists".

Loosely based on the Gospel accounts of The Passion, Jesus Christ Superstar is a sung-through Rock Opera exploring the psychology of Jesus and other well known biblical characters.

Members of the TADLOP Jesus Christ Superstar cast, including Joseph Childs as Jesus front and centre. Picture: Danny Clayton

It follows a story of passion, struggle and sacrifice with the dramatic re-telling of the last week of Jesus’s life through the eyes of Judas.

TADLOP publicity manager Beth Williams said: "Audiences are going to be blown away by the phenomenal cast for this show. The dedication they have given to make this show amazing for audiences is astounding. This is not going to be a show to miss."

Cast members from TADLOP's production of Jesus Christ Superstar are, from left, Tim Parkes as Caiaphas, Lyndsey Bird as Herod, Emily Preece as Mary, Joseph Childs as Jesus, Katie Kinnon as Judas, and Martin Sadd as Pilate. Picture: Danny Clayton

Rich Kee, show director, said the group is looking forward to opening night, saying: "People are going to be blown away by the cast, we made the casting open to all genders because the show has one woman in it. I think that’s going to be something people aren’t used to seeing from some adult productions of this show. So, hopefully even if people have seen the show before, they haven’t heard the songs done this way before.”

Joseph Childs, who plays Jesus, said: “I hope audiences come in with an open mind and enjoy what we give to them. You should enjoy it, we’re all really good.”

Katie Kinnon, who has taken on the role of Judas, added: "The show is so dramatic, the dancing is great and the singing in it from everyone is so good. Everyone’s voices are absolutely amazing in this show so I think audiences will have a great time and soak up all the energy.”

Katie Kinnon who is playing Judas), with Joseph Childs who has taken on the role of Jesus. Picture: Danny Clayton

TADLOP was set up in 1972 and has staged most of its productions at Telford Theatre in Oakengates.

Due to the renovation of the Telford venue the group has temporarily relocated to Theatre Severn and other local theatres.

The show takes place at The Walker Theatre, Theatre Severn, Shrewsbury, with performances from 7.30pm from Thursday, October 23, to Saturday, October 25.

A 2.30pm show will also take place on Saturday, October 25.

Tickets, which cost £20, are available from the Theatre Severn Box Office on 01743 281281, or online.