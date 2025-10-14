Men arrested in Telford for deer poaching - with animal remains and seriously injured dog found at property

West Mercia Police said they had been altered to reports of the activity taking place in the area and searched a property in Sutton Hill following enquiries.

A spokesman said that at the property they found the remains of a deer and a dog with serious injuries.

The force said two men, aged 20 and 37, had arrested on suspicion of animal cruelty and poaching.

Both have since been released on bail.

A statement from the force said: "Officers were called at around 3.30am yesterday (Monday 13 October) to reports of people poaching deer around the Telford area.

"Following enquiries, officers attended an address in Sutton Hill, where the remains of a deer was discovered and two men were arrested on suspicion of animal cruelty and poaching.

"A dog, with serious injuries, was also discovered at the address and taken away by officers for treatment.

"The men, aged 20 and 37 years old, have since been released on bail as enquiries continue."

Sergeant Matt Corfield, from Shropshire's prevention hub, said: “We would like to thank members of the public for promptly notifying the police about the recent incidents involving harm to wildlife – your vigilance plays a crucial role in protecting our environment.

“Please be assured that we are taking this matter seriously, as poaching is an illegal activity that causes unnecessary harm to our local wildlife

“Working with our partner agencies we will investigate so together we can ensure the safety and preservation of our natural heritage.”

To report rural crime visit the website Report a crime | West Mercia Police.