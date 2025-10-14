Firefighters called to Telford crash after reports of rolled vehicle and trapped occupants
Firefighters have been called to an incident after reports of an overturned vehicle.
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said it had been called to Glendale, at Lawley Village, Telford, at around 7.38am today - Tuesday, October 14.
The calls had reported a crashed vehicle, with suggestions that it had overturned and that occupants may be trapped.
Two crews from Telford Central have been sent to the scene, along with an operations officer.