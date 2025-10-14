Firefighters called to lorry fire in Telford
Firefighters were called to a fire involving a large lorry in Telford.
By Luke Powell
At around 11.26am, Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service control received reports of a heavy goods vehicle fire on Halesfield.
One fire crew was sent to the scene. Reports from the fire service said one large vehicle was on fire.
However, the fire was out upon the arrival of fire crews. Firefighters ensured the area was safe and were finished at the scene by 11.37am.