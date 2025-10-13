Telford and Wrekin's gritter teams complete practice runs ahead of winter

The council's annual winter safety campaign, titled 'Out When It Counts', aims to raise awareness of the vital work carried out by its gritting crews to help keep residents safe on the roads during icy conditions.

A crew of 16 dedicated drivers, operating nine vehicles - including gritting lorries and a 4x4 fitted with the latest weather and radar technology - will be on standby throughout the winter season, from October through to April.

Together the teams will spread approximately 3,200 tonnes of grit across 400 kilometres of roads, covering key routes such as bus corridors, emergency service access roads, schools, employment parks and rural villages.

Telford & Wrekin Council's gritting team. Picture: Telford & Wrekin Council

Councillor Richard Overton, deputy leader and cabinet member with responsibility for highways, housing and enforcement at Telford & Wrekin Council, said: “We're making sure our crews are out when it counts and are committed even in the harshest conditions to keep our roads safe."

The council said its winter crews are on call 24 hours a day throughout the season - including over Christmas, New Year and weekends - ready at a moment's notice to head out and grit the roads.

Councillor Overton added: "This practice run today ensures the vehicles are checked and ready to go without any glitches before the cold weather really hits us. It’s this approach which sees the council ranked as one of the top areas in the country for satisfaction with highway and transport services, and that’s down to the hard work of our crews."