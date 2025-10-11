Road closed after crash in Telford town centre - police and ambulance crews on the scene
A road near Telford town centre was closed after a crash this afternoon.
By Megan Jones
Published
Last updated
Hollinsgate, between Telford Centre and the Hollinswood Interchange (for the A442), was closed while emergency service crews responded to a crash.
The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to Hollinswood Interchange at around 4pm today (Saturday).
A team of firefighters from Telford Central Station was sent to the scene.
An eyewitness reported West Mercia Police and West Midlands Ambulance Service personnel were also in attendance.
Traffic data provided by the AA suggested traffic was coping well in the surrounding area while the road was closed.