Road closed after car hits lamp post in Telford town centre - police and ambulance crews called

Hollinsgate, between Telford Centre and the Hollinswood Interchange (for the A442), was closed while emergency service crews responded to the single-vehicle crash.

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to Hollinswood Interchange at around 4pm today (Saturday).

A team of firefighters from Telford Central Station was sent to the scene and found that a car had crashed into a lamp post. The fire service reported that thankfully nobody was trapped and the crews made the car electically safe.

Hollinsgate, between Telford shopping centre and the Hollinswood Interchange (for the A442) has been closed after a crash. Photo: Google

An eyewitness reported West Mercia Police and West Midlands Ambulance Service personnel were also in attendance.

Traffic data provided by the AA suggested traffic was coping well in the surrounding area while the road was closed.