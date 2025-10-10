'Nobody should sleep on the streets' - MP welcomes funding boost warning overstretched services are failing homeless

Shaun Davies, MP for Telford, has welcomed an £84 million Government investment aimed at preventing homelessness and supporting families through the winter.

The funding will be distributed to local authorities across the country, with £4.4 million going towards councils within the West Midlands.

The funding package includes an uplift of almost £70m for the Rough Sleeping Prevention and Recovery Grant, nearly £11m in support services for children and families, a £3m top-up for Rough Sleeping Drug and Alcohol Treatment, and £200,000 for the Voluntary, Community and Frontline Sector Grant.

Mr Davies said too many people have ended up homeless through no fault of their own.

"No one should have to sleep on the streets," he said. "Far too many people slip into homelessness through no fault of their own, falling through the cracks of overstretched local services.

"I am proud of the work which Telford & Wrekin Council has done in recent years to tackle homelessness locally and I’m glad to see them getting the resources they need to keep doing it. It’s so important to notify the team if you see someone sleeping on the streets - especially as we now head into the colder months."

The Government said children and families in temporary accommodation will be prioritised, with funding directed towards helping them cover essential costs such as food, school travel, and laundry.

The announcement was made to coincide with World Homeless Day, on Friday, October 10.

It comes as record numbers of households are living in temporary accommodation - including nearly 170,000 children. The Government said levels of rough sleeping have more than doubled since 2010.

Housing Secretary Steve Reed MP said: "Homelessness is a moral stain on our society. Growing numbers of people have been abandoned to sleep rough on the streets and children left in squalid, overcrowded conditions.

"This government will not stand idly by and allow that to continue. We will make different choices. That’s why we are investing £1 billion to give homeless people the security of a roof over their heads and get back on track to end homelessness for good."

In Telford, anyone concerned about someone sleeping rough can contact the Housing Solutions team on 01952 381925.