Plan to save Telford pub with 'sorely needed' restaurant expansion and takeaway gets green light

The owners of the Elizabethan pub in Woodside have been granted permission to extend the existing building and make alterations to support a "new restaurant venture" and takeaway.

Original plans were submitted to Telford & Wrekin Council earlier this year, but the local planning authority raised concerns over an "insufficient" number of car parking spaces to support such an expansion.

A revised scheme was submitted in August, with the expansion plans scaled back and the number of parking spaces increased.