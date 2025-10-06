Second bid to turn Telford house into supported housing unit for care leavers

A first attempt for a certificate of lawfulness for the property in Ardern Avenue, Dawley, was rejected by Telford & Wrekin Council in July 2025 because ‘not enough information’ was provided.

Ardern Avenue, in Dawley, Telford. Picture: Google Maps

Now Elpis Children Services Limited has made a bid to use the four bed property for 16-19-year-old care leavers as assisted living to help in the transition from care to independence.

A certificate of lawfulness is not the same as a full planning application for a change of use but is a way of checking with the council whether it accepts the applicant’s case.

Planning agent Simon Smith, of en-plan, near Shrewsbury, has told planners that the change of use falls within permitted development.

The agent wrote that “a dwelling house can include up to six residents living together as a household where care/support is provided.”

The agent has given the council an example of where it has given a certificate in similar circumstance.

“The proposal is neither a residential care home or hospital,” the agent writes.

“The residents will essentially live as one unit, which is in essence the whole reasoning behind the scheme as this model offers the most support to the residents as they move towards full independence. The council have set a precedent for accepting this argument.”

The agent adds: “This property is owned by Elpis Children Services Limited who propose to use it for 16-19-year-old care leavers as assisted living to help in the transition from care to independent living.

“Their homes provide a nurturing and warm family environment to meet the needs of our young people. Each young person has their own room and is supported by highly trained staff who support each child in line with the care plans supplied by the placing local authority.

“An Ofsted registration application is in progress and Ofsted have requested confirmation from the council of the proposed use class.”

A limited list is being consulted including MP Shaun Davies in his role as a borough councillor, Councillor Elise Davies, Great Dawley Parish Council and Shropshire Fire Service.

