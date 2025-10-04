Free energy reviews and grants available to help Telford businesses cut costs

Funded by the Government and the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, and delivered in partnership with Invest Telford, the borough council's business support team, the programme offers local businesses a free expert energy assessment, helping firms to understand their current energy usage and where they could make improvements to save money and carbon.

From cafes to industrial units, the scheme aims to support a range of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) through tailored support to help businesses reduce their energy bills, cut costs and improve operational performance or resilience.

It can not only help businesses become more sustainable but also enhance long-term profitability through reduced energy costs.

Grants worth up to £30,000 are available through The Marches Energy Grant scheme, although the funding pot is limited.

Councillor Ollie Vickers, Telford & Wrekin Council cabinet member for economy and transport, said: “Energy bills remain one of the biggest challenges facing businesses. This programme gives businesses access to expert advice and funding that can make a real difference. I would encourage businesses to apply quickly and take advantage of the tailored support available."

Businesses can apply to the Telford and Wrekin Energy Programme by emailing the team at MarchesEnergy@Worcestershire.gov.uk.

The Business Energy Advice Service is part of a wider £7.75 million UKSPF investment in Telford and Wrekin, supporting business and community-focused initiatives.