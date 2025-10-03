'Our thoughts and sympathies are with the victims' - Flags fly at half-mast in Telford as mark of respect after Manchester attack

Two people were killed and others seriously injured after a car was driven into pedestrians and at least one person was stabbed outside the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue in Crumpsall on Thursday morning (October 2).

Armed officers fatally shot the suspect at the scene. Police are treating the attack as a terror incident.

Flags are being flown at half-mast in Telford following terror attack in Manchester. Picture: Telford & Wrekin Council

In response to the tragedy, Telford & Wrekin Council has lowered flags across the borough.

Leader of Telford & Wrekin Council, Lee Carter, said: "We are shocked and saddened by the horrific attack in Manchester yesterday and our thoughts and sympathies are with the victims, their families and wider Jewish community."