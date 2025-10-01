Telford father and son trek nearly 30 miles for charity to watch their beloved Leicester City at West Bromwich Albion

Chris Newbold and his son Charlie set off last Friday (September 27) from Chris's workplace in Telford, at around 6.30am, walking all the way to The Hawthorns - home of West Bromwich Albion - just in time to see their beloved Leicester City snatch a point against the Baggies.

The challenge was in support of Children Today, a charity that provides disabled children with access to specialist equipment. Chris was inspired to take on the walk after Children Today was chosen as Charity of the Year for 2024 by his employer, Associated Telecom.

Despite the physical strain - particularly for Chris, who has plantar fasciitis that causes intense foot pain when standing or walking for long periods - the pair exceeded their original £1,000 fundraising target, raising more than £1,600.

Chris admitted: "I’m well-known amongst my friends and family for being 'not very active', so this was a huge challenge for me.

Chris Newbold (left) and son Charlie walked from Associated Telecom’s offices in Telford to The Hawthorns in aid of Children Today Charitable Trust

"I’m carrying a bit of extra weight, and could do with getting more exercise, and I also suffer from plantar fasciitis, which makes walking painful.

"But compared to the daily challenges that many children face, this is nothing. I want to push myself while making a real difference.

"Children Today makes an incredible difference to the lives of disabled children in this region and right across the country. I may be doing this partly for self-satisfaction, but the real reason is to raise as much money as possible for children who truly need it."

Funds raised will help Children Today provide equipment such as adapted trikes, specialist car seats, and powered wheelchairs to children across the UK.

Emma Prescott, charity director at Children Today, praised the pair’s efforts: "On behalf of all the children and families we support, we’d like to say a huge thank you to Chris for taking on this exciting challenge to raise vital funds for disabled children.

"It’s wonderful to see him step outside his comfort zone and channel his passion for Leicester City FC into something that will make such a difference.

"As a small charity, challenges like these really do have a big impact. The funds Chris and Charlie have raised could help fund a specialist buggy - a piece of equipment that can be a lifeline for a family raising a child with a disability, giving them the freedom to get out and about together and create precious memories."

