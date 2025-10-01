Telford charity cuts a third of energy usage thanks to new technology

Bosses at Meeting Point House in Telford say the switch to green energy is already paying dividends by being more efficient and cost-effective.

The majority of funding for the project came from The Marches Energy Group in the form of a £44,000 grant, with additional funds raised by players of People’s Postcode Lottery, and the Meeting Point Trust itself.

Wayne Jenson, CEO of Meeting Point Trust, said there were numerous reasons behind the decision to overhaul the building’s heating system.

Meeting Point House says it anticipates saving at least a third of its energy usage.

“We had five boilers which were originally installed when Meeting Point House was built in the 1980s,” he said. “They had effectively reached the end of their life and couldn’t be replaced without incurring some major costs.

“So we decided to move towards alternative sources of energy and applied for funding with a view to replacing as many of the gas boilers as possible.

“Thanks to the grant from The Marches Energy Group we were able to install solar panels on the roof of the building, along with heat source pumps which provide both heating and cooling for the majority of the building.

“It’s always difficult to quantify these things, but we think we can cut our energy costs by about a third, which is a great help in the overall running of Meeting Point House.

Solar panels on the Meeting Point House roof

“However, it’s important to stress that the sole purpose of this project was not just to save costs, but to also reduce our carbon footprint and promote green energy, which as a community charity we feel passionately about.”

Alongside the new heating system, Meeting Point House has now embarked on a scheme to recycle its old IT equipment and is working with Shropshire IT Recycling to ensure any unwanted technology is either given a new home or recycled.

David Smith, of Shropshire IT Recycling, said: “We’re always happy to support companies and charities in becoming more sustainable. If equipment can be refurbished, we're even able to offer it as a donation.”

Meeting Point House says it anticipates saving at least a third of its energy usage.

A new waste recycling system was also introduced this year, with specific boxes in all meeting rooms and two large recycling stations installed to encourage people to separate their waste to reduce the amount going to landfill.

Wayne added: “Whether by recycling our waste or using clean energy to heat the building, we are making a real effort to do our bit for the environment here at Meeting Point House, and will continue to do so.”

For more information about Meeting Point House, which hosts a variety of meeting facilities as well as The Hummingbird Cafe, visit www.meetingpointhouse.co.uk