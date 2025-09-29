Two vehicles crash in Telford - firefighters and ambulance called

At around 4.49pm, the Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call reporting a road traffic collision on Shepherd's Lane, Red Lake.

One fire crew was sent to the scene. Ambulance and police personnel also attended.

Reports from the fire service said two vehicles were involved in a collision. Nobody was trapped inside the vehicles and no action was required by fire crews.

Firefighters were finished at the scene by 5.10pm.