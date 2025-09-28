Police thank 'unsung hero' VW driver who helped officers in Telford foot chase

The "quick-thinking" Volkswagen driver was on Caledonian Way in Telford on Saturday, when he spotted West Mercia Police officers chasing a suspect on foot and stopped his car and intervened, police said.

Thanking the "community champion" officers took to Facebook.

They said: "What an incredible example of community spirit in action! Stories like this remind us that public safety is truly a team effort — and sometimes, heroes come in silvery-gold VWs.

"To the kind gentleman who stepped up and assisted two officers during foot chase on Caledonian Way today, September 27. Your quick-thinking and generosity didn’t just help the officers — you helped make your community safer.

"We would like to say thank you properly. If you see this post, please get in touch. Here’s to more moments of unity, and support like this one."

They ended the post with the hastags: #UnsungHero #CommunityChampions #EverydayHeroes #GratitudeInAction